Efforts on to clear pending files at Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office

Adalat to be held from October 11 to 13

The Revenue authorities in Ernakulam district have said that an adalat would be held in November to process pending applications at the Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office.

An officers’-level adalat will be held on October 11, 12, and 13 at the office during which there will be restrictions on visitors, said a communication.

Sub Collector Vishnu Raj said there would be restrictions on those coming to the office on the three days, so that pending files could be processed by officials. Any enquiries can be made through phone.

The files are being processed directly under the supervision of District Collector Jafar Malik and the Sub Collector. Around 500 files have been processed since August, while examination of 1,200 files is in progress. Most files refer to applications for land conversion. Fort Kochi is one of the busiest Revenue Divisional Offices in the State, the communication said. The office deals with applications from the Kochi urban area, Kanayannur, Paravur and Aluva taluks.

It added that steps were being taken to deploy more officers at the office. Arrangements are also being made to receive applications via postal mail and inform applicants of the status of their applications.

The file adalat is being held against the backdrop of widespread complaints in early August about delay in the processing of applications, especially those on land conversion.

Meanwhile, demand is rife to relocate the office from Fort Kochi to the district headquarters to help people from far-flung areas.