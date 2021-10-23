ED probe into land deal welcomed

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a union of laymen, priests, and religious in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Syrian Archdiocese pressing for more transparency in church administration and functioning of the hierarchy, welcomed the move by the Enforcement Directorate to probe if there was a case of money laundering in a land deal done by the archdiocesan authorities in the second half of 2017.

The movement leaders, Mathew Karondukadavil, Riju Kanjukkaran, and Shaiju Antony, claimed that ED move was a clear indication of the possibility of money laundering in the land deal. They also said that the probe followed pursuit of the case by AMT through Pappachan Athappally, who had filed a complaint with the Kochi police, which was not properly looked into.

He was then forced to seek further inquiries in the case.