DYFI to distribute sanitisers

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Ernakulam block committee is distributing hand sanitisers it has prepared as part of its efforts to contribute to the “Break the Chain” campaign. The sanitisers will be distributed free of cost on Monday in and around the General Hospital, the Girls Higher Secondary School, the District Court, police stations and Cochin Shipyard.

The committee has also set up 43 hand wash facilities around the city.