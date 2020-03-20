DYFI to distribute sanitisers

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Ernakulam block committee is distributing hand sanitisers it has prepared as part of its efforts to contribute to the “Break the Chain” campaign. The sanitisers will be distributed free of cost on Monday in and around the General Hospital, the Girls Higher Secondary School, the District Court, police stations and Cochin Shipyard.
The committee has also set up 43 hand wash facilities around the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.