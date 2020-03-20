Kochi

DYFI to distribute sanitisers

Democratic Youth Federation of India activists making hand sanitisers to be given for free at the Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi on Thursday.

Democratic Youth Federation of India activists making hand sanitisers to be given for free at the Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi on Thursday.  

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Ernakulam block committee is distributing hand sanitisers it has prepared as part of its efforts to contribute to the “Break the Chain” campaign. The sanitisers will be distributed free of cost on Monday in and around the General Hospital, the Girls Higher Secondary School, the District Court, police stations and Cochin Shipyard.

The committee has also set up 43 hand wash facilities around the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 2:37:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/dyfi-to-distribute-sanitisers/article31113121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY