Kochi

Drunken youths behind SUV accident

The discovery of a few gadgets and the cover of a knife in an Uttar Pradesh-registered SUV which met with an accident at Perumbavoor on Sunday, which set off a rumour that it was a wireless equipment, has turned out to be nothing but an accident involving drunken youth, one of whom had a criminal case pending against him.

Sources in Perumbavoor police said that the gadgets were a mike and an amplifier like the ones used in police vehicles. The three youths who were in the vehicle - all from Kodanad, gave the slip soon after the accident, since they were intoxicated.

One of them, who was employed in UP, had brought the vehicle here, they said.

