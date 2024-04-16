Drive to attract more investments must not lose steam: MSMEs

April 16, 2024 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - KOCHI

Micro, small and medium enterprises have appealed to political parties across the ideological spectrum that the ongoing drive to attract more investments and make Kerala a favoured destination for investors must not lose steam. While manifestos have laid emphasis on increasing fresh investments, the special conditions and requirements of each State must be looked into, said sources in Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA).

A veteran industrialist and member of KSSIA said Kerala had been able to create an atmosphere in which investors were not sceptical about opportunities any more. Along with basic facilities for launching new enterprises, there should also be a change in the attitude of people to investors. “Their attitude should be one of welcoming the investors,” he added.

The KSSIA also said that local body authorities should take the lead in encouraging fresh investments within their jurisdiction. Introduction of new facilities, including the online clearing system K-SWIFT, has helped improve the atmosphere. But a special drive to locate potential investors and encourage them will keep the good efforts going.

The 45-day payment rule to ensure that MSMEs get payments on time for their supplies has come into effect from April 1, but has vexed those taking delivery of goods from MSMEs. KSSIA sources said while the rule was meant to help MSMEs get their payments on time, it could lead to some orders being placed with non-MSME players.