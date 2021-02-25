DPR to be readied for elevated roads

KMRL to prepare report on Thevara facility

A detailed project report (DPR) for constructing an elevated road parallel to Pandit Karuppan Road in Thevara will be prepared by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (KMRL), and another for Goshree-Mamangalam road will be done by the Roads and Bridges Corporation of Kerala, it was decided at a meeting of various infrastructure agencies presided over by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac here on Wednesday.

The projects were announced in the State Budget. Mr. Isaac also asked KMRL to prepare the design for K.P. Vallon Road widening. The State government will bear the cost of the preparation of DPR for the Goshree-Mamangalam road. While land acquisition for this had begun some time ago, that came to a halt following disputes. But now that it has been included in the budget, funds will be available for the project, Mr. Isaac told the meeting. The proposal is to have a four-lane road parallel to Banerjee Road.

Mayor M. Anilkumar and District Collector S. Suhas have been entrusted with the task of acquiring 13.5 cents for the Madhura company-Kannangattu Bridge road, which was also included in the budget. While construction of the bridge, linking Edakochi with Palluruthy, is over, approach road is not ready.

The Minster said that KIIFB director board would be approached to make funds available for the renovation of Kalvathy-Rameswaram canal. The special meeting was attended by PWD (national highway wing) and KMRL officials.