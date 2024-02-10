GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPC approves waste-free Kerala projects worth ₹5.4-crore

February 10, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved waste management projects worth 5.24-crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The projects were endorsed as part of the approval given for projects submitted by the local bodies for 2024-25. Local bodies have included these projects under the waste-free Kerala project of the government. The Department of Local Self Government had planned to turn the State waste-free by 2025.

Manoj Moothedan, president of the Ernakulam District Panchayat, said that the local bodies have to take up more projects under the waste-free Kerala project. The government has given priority for initiating waste-free projects in each local body, he added.

The district panchayat president urged the civic bodies to ensure proper planning while formulating waste management projects. The local bodies have to gear up to meet the targets set for this fiscal, he said.

Nearly 86 local bodies had submitted its annual proposals for approval before the DPC. Of this, the committee approved annual projects submitted by 83 local bodies. These projects were vetted by various sub-committees before placing for approvals. The committee has recommended changes in the projects that lacked clarity and remained incomplete.

The decision to provide enhanced focus on waste-management projects forms part of the decision by the Department of Local Self Government to address the gaps in waste collection, storage and disposal systems.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / waste management / local authority

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.