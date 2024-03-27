GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors have a key role to play in nation building: R.N. Ravi

March 27, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has urged doctors to offer their services with care, caution, and affection.

Medical professionals have a bigger role to play in the progress of the nation, he said in his address at the 18th graduation ceremony of MBBS students at Amrita School of Medicine here on Wednesday. The services offered by doctors remain invaluable, he was quoted as saying in a communication issued here.

In a video message, Mata Amritanandamayi, Chancellor of Amrita Vishwavidyapeetam, said young doctors had a duty to transfer the knowledge earned through their studies for the welfare of society.

Mr. Ravi presented graduation certificates to 98 students on the occasion.

medical education / Kochi

