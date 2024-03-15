GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not give effect to orders removing Sanskrit, Calicut varsities V-C till March 18, HC tells Chancellor

March 15, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered that the Chancellor’s orders declaring ab initio void the appointments of M.V. Narayanan and M.K. Jayaraj  as Vice-Chancellors of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit  and Calicut University respectively and directing them to vacate their posts shall not be given effect till March 18.

Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. passed the order when the writ petitions filed by the Vice-Chancellors challenging the Chancellor’s orders came up for hearing.

According to Mr. Narayanan, he was eminently suitable for the post of Vice- Chancellor. The Chancellor was making use of every opportunity to defame the administration of the universities because of his strained relationship with the government.

In fact, his name had been recommended by members of the search/selection committee unanimously and unequivocally for the post of Vice-Chancellor after the selection committee assessed his candidature. The petitioner had never attempted to get to the office of the Vice-Chancellor by misrepresentation of facts or by playing fraud upon the search-cum-selection committee. The appointing authority had no power to review its own decisions.

Mr. Jayaraj, in his petition, contended that the Chancellor could remove a Vice-Chancellor only on charge of misappropriation or mismanagement of funds or misbehaviour. There was no such allegation against him. Besides, no declaratory power had been given to him. No power had been conferred on the Chancellor to review his own own orders.

In fact, the sole reason for issuing the order was that the selection/search committee had a non-academician, Chief Secretary, as member which was contrary to the University Grants Commission regulations. However, the UGC regulations did not say that Chief Secretary could not be a member of search/section committee. As a result, it did not vitiate the selection itself. Therefore, the order of the Chancellor was illegal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.