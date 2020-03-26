District panchayat budget sees surplus of ₹2.36 crore

The Ernakulam District Panchayat budget for 2020-21, envisaging a surplus of over ₹2.36 crore, is centred on measures to improve water supply, enhance agricultural activities, and build public infrastructure.

The budget, presented on Wednesday by District Panchayat Vice President Abdul Muthaleeb, looks forward to an income of ₹180.46 crore and expenditure of ₹178.09 crore.

The budget has set aside a lump sum of ₹74 crore for various infrastructure projects dominated by building and maintenance of public roads.

The budget lays great emphasis on ensuring water supply and protecting water sources as well as enhancing agriculture-related infrastructure with a view to increasing farm activities.

One of the significant allocations is for mapping fresh water sources with a view to drawing up plans to protect them as a long-term measure. Besides, ₹2 crore has been allocated for work to ensure free flow in waterbodies.

Government-owned farms at Vyttila, Okkal, Aluva, and Neryamangalam have been allocated a total of ₹2.5 crore, with the Neryamangalam farm getting ₹1 crore. Over and above these allocations, paddy farming can expect a boost with an allocation of ₹2 crore. In addition, ₹30 lakh has been allocated for the traditional pokkali farming and another ₹50 lakh for the traditional one rice-one fish cycle of farming activities.

The budget has also set aside ₹2 crore for improving the pineapple market at Vazhakkulam and another ₹50 lakh for the agricultural market at Aarakkuzha. Dairying activities under Kudumbashree groups will get a boost with an allocation of ₹1 crore. The budget has allocated ₹1 crore for improving facilities at the Aluva District Hospital.