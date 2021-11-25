District C-Branch to probe law student’s death

Victim’s husband, in-laws remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody

The Ernakulam Rural District C-Branch will probe the death of law student Mofia Parveen who was found hanging at her home with a suicide note left behind.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Rajeev will investigate the case, which has assumed political connotations with the Congress on the warpath demanding the dismissal and arrest of C.L. Sudheer, the Inspector who was relieved of the charge of the Aluva East police station and transferred to the police headquarters after being named in the suicide note.

The victim had accused the officer of having behaved with her and father rudely in the presence of her husband when summoned to the station in connection with the domestic violence complaint registered by her a month ago.

Since then, her husband Mohammed Suhail, to whom she was married in April, and his parents Rukhia and Yousuf were arrested under IPC Section 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

On Thursday, they were produced in the Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody. While the husband and father were sent to the Muvattupuzha special jail, the mother was sent to the District Jail, Kakkanad.

According to the remand report submitted by the police, the victim was mentally and physically harassed by her husband and in-laws. They also stand accused of domestic violence, while the husband had also sent a notice for divorce and threatened the victim that he would marry someone else, sources said.