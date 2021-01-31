District braces to tackle COVID-19 spurt

More RT-PCR tests, treatment facilities being arranged

In the wake of growing COVID-19 cases, the district will focus on doing more RT-PCR tests, and COVID-19 treatment facilities will be set up at eight more government health facilities, including six community health centres (CHCs).

Inpatient treatment facilities for COVID-19 will be made available at the Thripunithura and Palluruthy taluk hospitals, and the Vengola, Pandappilly, Ramamangalam, Vadavucode, Kadayiruppu, and Malippuram CHCs. The decision was taken at a meeting of health officials and District Collector S. Suhas.

For people who are recovering at home and might require a medical check-up, outpatient services for COVID-19 patients will be made available at five government hospitals – the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, the Aluva District Hospital, the Paravur and Fort Kochi taluk hospitals and the CIAL COVID-19 Apex Centre.

Government and private hospitals and laboratories will be directed to prioritise RT-PCR tests over antigen testing. Considering the higher cost of an RT-PCR test, pool testing will be encouraged, where five samples are tested together. Antigen tests will only be used for symptomatic persons.

Awareness campaigns will be intensified, along with the deployment of police and sector magistrates to enforce COVID-19 protocol in public places. Stringent restrictions will be enforced in containment zones which will be clearly demarcated. The COVID-19 protocol must be followed, unnecessary gatherings must be avoided and strict action would be taken against violators, the Collector said, according to a release.

The district recorded 859 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 41 cases from Thrikkakara, 31 from Rayamangalam and 27 from Angamaly. Nine health workers and one police official tested positive.

As many as 826 people tested negative on the day and the active case load stands at 11,059. For testing, 6645 samples were sent on the day.