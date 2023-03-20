Direct Lok Ayukta to give verdict on plea against Cabinet decisions, HC petitioned

March 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed in the High Court on Monday seeking a directive to the Lok Ayukta to pronounce the verdict on a plea against the decision of the Cabinet taken on July 27, 2017 to give financial assistance to the family of deceased political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and a deceased police officer and also to write off debts of another deceased political leader K.K. Ramachandran and give his son a government job.

The petition was filed by R.S. Sasikumar. According to him when the complaint came up before the Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta, the government took objection to the maintainability of the complaint. In view of the difference of opinion between the Lok Ayukta and the Upa Lok Ayukta on the issue, it was referred to a full bench of the Lok Ayukta. However, it was heard in detail and posted for orders on March 18, 2022. Nothing had been heard since then. The delay in pronouncing the order was unpardonable.

‘Favouritism by Cabinet’

The complaint related to nepotism and favouritism shown by the Cabinet. As the decision was taken collectively by the council of Ministers there was no justification in the Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayuta in not passing an order on the basis of the material available and provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.