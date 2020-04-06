Dip in number of quarantined persons in Ernakulam

As many as 106 persons were placed in home quarantine on Sunday as part of precautions against COVID-19 spread.

The number of quarantined persons in Ernakulam has come down considerably after fresh norms were rolled out. As per the new norms, only high-risk people who have returned to the State after March 5 from abroad or other States need to undergo the 28-day quarantine. Hence, all the 10,806 persons who completed the 14-day quarantine were removed from the list. Now, there are only 1,142 persons in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine persons were shifted to isolation wards on Sunday. While two were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital(MCH), Ernakulam, four were shifted to the Aluva District Hospital and three to private hospitals. One patient at MCH and two at the Aluva hospital were discharged.

At present, there are 41 persons in hospital isolation, of whom 25 are at MCH, one at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, four at the Aluva hospital, nine at private hospitals, and two at the Karuvelipady hospital. A total of 1,183 persons are in home and hospital quarantine together.

As many as 34 samples were sent for testing. Sixty-two samples were tested negative for COVID-19. The results of 65 more are awaited.

Under the district mental health counselling programme, 950 persons were counselled on Sunday. The control room received 215 calls.