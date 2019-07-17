Diminishing role of RTOs

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill may give unbridled powers to the manufacturers and dealers of vehicles, according to MVD officials.

They pointed out that the Bill has provisions that will reduce the role of the Regional Transport Office in issuing temporary registration. If the dealers get the powers to issue temporary registration once the manufacturer enters the relevant details in the Vahan database, the RTO will have nothing much to do except to issue the Registration Certificate based on the details included in the repository, they said.

The mandatory checks that are carried out by the MVD presently will be bypassed in such a scenario. It will ultimately increase cases where old stock vehicles will be sold as new ones, they said.

A customer who is buying such a vehicle will have to bear the loss when the vehicle is made available for re-sale. It will not receive the expected price. The officials also warned that cheating customers by giving wrong information on the month and year of manufacturing remains punishable as per the rules.