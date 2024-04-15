GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dileep files appeal against single judge’s order to give statements of those examined in the inquiry to the survivor in actor assault case

April 15, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dileep, actor and one of the accused in the 2017 actor sexual assault case, on Monday filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court against a single judge’s order directing the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge to give the survivor certified copies of the statements of those examined during the inquiry into the allegation of unauthorised access made to the memory card containing videos of the alleged sexual assault.

In his appeal, Dileep alleged that the single judge had issued the order on an interim application filed by the survivor in a finally disposed case. It was impermissible. The case which was finally disposed could not be reopened by filing interim applications and such practice had been deprecated in the strongest terms by the Supreme Court.

Besides, she had not produced a copy of the inquiry report along with another interim application seeking to quash the inquiry report. The survivor had levelled allegations against the inquiry report and the district judge and other judges without producing the inquiry report, Dileep said.

In her affidavit filed along the interim application, the survivor had levelled a scathing attack and disparaging comments on the trial judge and judicial officers, and the court staff.

In fact, the filing of an interim application seeking new relief in a finally disposed writ petition was a clear attempt for forum shopping by the survivor, he said.

Dileep also submitted that the order of the single judge enabled the survivor to obtain depositions of the witnesses examined enabling her to selectively publish them and unleash false propaganda against him, as well as against the ongoing trial and the judiciary.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.