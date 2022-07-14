Demand to start metro service on Pettah-SN Junction stretch

The district committee of the Residents Associations’ Coordination Council (RACO) has expressed concern at Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) not commissioning Kochi metro’s 1.80-km Pettah-SN Junction stretch, over three weeks after the Commissioner for Rail Safety issued safety certificate.

“The metro’s losses will increase due to the delay in commissioning the corridor. Trains must begin service on the corridor at the earliest, following which its formal commissioning can be done,” said Kumbalam Ravi, district president.

Commercial spaces

The KMRL has in the meantime informed that the auction for commercial retail and office space in Kochi metro stations would commence from July 15. There are about 100 retail kiosk spaces and more than 25 office spaces in 22 stations. The auction will be held at various stations. Details are available on KMRL website.