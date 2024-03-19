Delay in getting ferries could affect extension of Water Metro services to Fort Kochi

March 19, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The extension of Kochi Water Metro ferries to the passenger-dense Ernakulam-Fort Kochi corridor might happen any time soon, despite delay in getting ferries from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, it is learnt.

CSL has so far delivered 13 of the 23 air-conditioned, electric-hybrid ferries that Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) had placed orders for. The shipyard, citing difficulty in sourcing a few components for the ferries, has sought further extension of the deadline from June to October. The availability of a few more ferries would have enabled the extension of ferry services to Fort Kochi, along with the two new routes where the ferries began operating a couple of days ago, sources said.

Apart from the inadequate number of ferries, KWML had recently been citing delay in getting statutory clearances for the Fort Kochi terminal as a reason for not being able to operate ferries to the hugely-popular heritage-tourism locale. The terminal subsequently got power connection. A request for the extension of the deadline to hand over rest of the ferries was made at a meeting chaired recently by the Chief Secretary. Sources within CSL preferred not to comment on the ‘revised’ deadline to deliver the pending ferries.

Patronage

Meanwhile, the patronage for Water Metro ferries that had seen a dip the past month due to the exam season and sultry weather surged to 6,195 passengers on Sunday. The increase could be attributed to the commissioning of its extensions in the High Court-Bolgatty-South Chittoor and the South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor corridors. “There is an increase in number of commuters on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route as well, post the introduction of 14 more trips. We are confident that the daily patronage would shortly surpass the 10,000 mark by month end, once the exam season gets over and more families and tourists opt for backwater cruises. The frequency of services on the new routes, which are now confined mostly to peak hours, can be improved once we get more ferries,” official sources said.

The requests from passengers associations to reduce the ₹40 per passenger fare on new routes would have to be looked into, said KWML sources. They added that passengers could pay significantly less if they choose weekly or monthly passes.