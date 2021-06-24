Kochi

Defence Minister arrives in Kochi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arriving at Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Thursday.  

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the Southern Naval Command here on Thursday evening, on his maiden visit to the Command.

He was accompanied by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff. They were received by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

The Defence Minister will visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) which will be christened as ‘INS Vikrant’, being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, to review the progress of its construction.

Thereafter, he will visit a few training establishments of the Southern Naval Command and will be briefed on important training and operational activities being undertaken by the Command. He will also be briefed on COVID-19 innovations and the indigenisation efforts of Indian Navy, as also the aid provided by the Navy to the civil administration in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He will depart for New Delhi on Friday evening.


