Debris removal takes a break, to resume in a week

The removal of the first tranche of debris of the demolished apartments at Maradu has got over. Contractors will now resume debris removal in a week after iron rods are segregated from concrete.
As per the agreement with the Maradu Municipality, Prompt Enterprises, which has been contracted to transport debris to three different locations, should complete the work in 70 days.
Municipal Chairperson T.H. Nadeera said the company had been told to spray water over the debris to arrest pollution caused by dust.
A challenge
It will be a challenge for the company to remove the debris of Alfa Serene apartments owing to the thickly populated area where it stood.
