Cycling for awareness on energy conservation

The third edition of Kochi Cyclothon was held on Sunday with participation of large number of people. The cyclothon organised by GAIL (India) Limited began at 6.45 a.m. from Maharaja’s College ground, from where it was flagged off by Suchitra Sharma, Chief Vigilance Officer, GAIL.
GAIL general manager Tony Mathew spoke on the importance of petrol and diesel conservation. Ms. Sharma led the pledge on energy conservation.
The 9-km cyclothon began from the college ground and went around the city through Marine Drive, Chathiath Road, Banerjee Road, M.G. Road and ended at the hockey ground at Maharaja’s College. Since it was not a competition, 10 persons, selected through lots, were given cycles as gift.
Petroleum Conservation Research Association and public sector companies in the oil and gas sector were part of the programme.
