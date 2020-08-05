Cycles4Change suggestions invited

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has invited suggestions from the public on making the city bicycle-friendly.

The effort is part of the India Cycles4Change challenge under the Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The challenge aims to support smart cities in implementing cycling-friendly initiatives.

After a round of public consultations, surveys and campaigns to promote cycling, 11 cities will be shortlisted and awarded ₹1 crore to build on their initiatives. Kochi is among 95 cities that have registered for the challenge.

Interested citizens or organisations can plan cycling initiatives, volunteer, or bring in sponsors, by registering on this link: https://bit.ly/2X0UK3v.