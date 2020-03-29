Cyberdome, start-up to launch app for door delivery of essentials

In their efforts to keep people indoors as much as possible, the Kerala Police, through its Cyberdome, have tied up with a start-up to launch a mobile and web-based application for door delivery of essential items.

Shops App, a shops aggregate platform developed by Inventlabs Innovations, offers separate logins for merchants and customers. “So far, nearly 300 merchants from across the State have enlisted themselves and added their inventories in the app. They also demarcate their respective areas within which home delivery will be available,” said Gopikrishna V.M., founder of the start-up.

As such, customers will be able to identify shops offering door delivery. They will also be able to track the status of their orders with live tracking, which is also on the anvil.

“We were in the process of developing the app, and its launch coincided with the national lockdown following which we decided to work in partnership with the Cyberdome. The services for customers and merchants will be free as long as the association with the Cyberdome continues after which customers will continue to enjoy free service, while merchants will have to pay for the service,” said Mr. Gopikrishna.

The developers are also working towards facilitating a separate login for volunteers, both individuals and organisations like residents’ associations and Kudumbashree, engaged in supplying food or provisions to the needy.

The volunteer login will be subject to verification by the police. Once that service is up, customers can place orders, and volunteers will fetch them and deliver goods at their doorstep.

The app is available on Google Play Store and will be shortly made available on App Store. The web application for merchants is ready, and its customer version will be launched shortly.