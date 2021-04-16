Kochi

Customs foils gold smuggling bid at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Friday foiled yet another attempt to smuggle gold through the Cochin International Airport.

Customs sleuths seized gold worth around ₹30 lakh from a passenger, a resident of Malappuram, who was intercepted. He was found to have hidden in person 921 grams of gold.

The passenger had arrived by an Indigo flight from Dubai on Friday morning. He was released on bail after interrogation.

The seizure comes close on the heels of the seizure of five bottles of liquefied gold in the guise of juice from a passenger on Sunday.

The bottles were kept in the check-in baggage of the passenger who came from Dubai.

