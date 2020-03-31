Cusat wins Chancellor’s Award

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has won the fifth Chancellor’s Award for the best university for 2018-19.
Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has been selected for the Chancellor’s Award for the best emerging young university during the same period. The announcement was made by Raj Bhavan on Monday after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accepted the recommendation of the selection committee constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council. The Chancellor’s Award carries a cash prize of ₹5 crore, and the best emerging young university will receive a prize of ₹1 crore.
