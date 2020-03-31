Kochi

Cusat wins Chancellor’s Award

The Chancellor’s Award carries a cash prize of ₹5 crore, and the best emerging young university will receive a prize of ₹1 crore.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has won the fifth Chancellor’s Award for the best university for 2018-19.

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has been selected for the Chancellor’s Award for the best emerging young university during the same period. The announcement was made by Raj Bhavan on Monday after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accepted the recommendation of the selection committee constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council. The Chancellor’s Award carries a cash prize of ₹5 crore, and the best emerging young university will receive a prize of ₹1 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 7:53:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cusat-wins-chancellors-award/article31213985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY