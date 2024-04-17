Cusat to collaborate with South Korean varsity

April 17, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will collaborate with the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), South Korea, on a project aimed at studying the impact of air pollution on human health.

The project was bagged under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development to improve the research ecosystem of higher educational institutions in the country by facilitating academic and research collaborations with noted foreign institutions through joint research projects.

Prof. Usha K. Aravind, School of Environmental Studies, Cusat, and Prof. Taiha Joo from POSTECH are the lead investigators, according to a communication.

Through diverse biophysical techniques, including in vitro experiments, the programme endeavours to uncover the fundamental mechanisms underlying the biological impacts of air pollutants on human health.

NHRC nod

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has given its approval to a research proposal submitted by Cusat on the issue of human rights in the realm of sports.

The project is titled ‘A study on the mechanisms adopted by sports bodies to combat human rights abuse and an examination of the legal policy framework along with the status of implementation in Kerala’.

Dr. Ajith Mohan, Deputy Director and Head, Department of Physical Education, is the Principal Investigator. The NHRC has approved an assistance of ₹11.6 lakh for one year of research. The research team will conduct an in-depth analysis of the mechanisms employed by sports bodies to address human rights abuses, with specific focus on Kerala.