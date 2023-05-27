Cusat students secure placements in leading firms in India and abroad

May 27, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Students passing out of the B. Tech Naval Architecture and Ship Building course offered by the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have secured placements in leading companies in the country and abroad.

As many as 41 of the 43 students of the final year batch have secured placements. Three have opted for higher studies. The highest annual package offered this year is ₹17.3 lakh, while the average annual salary is around ₹8.3 lakh. The corresponding figures in 2022 were ₹1 6.2 lakh and ₹7.3 lakh respectively, according to sources.

The students have got placements in noted companies in the fields of design and consultancy, classification societies, shipyards, and vessel performance. Those who have successfully completed the programme included 14 cadets of the Indian Navy.

The B.Tech Naval Architecture and Ship Building programme obtained tier-one accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation this year. It was earlier accredited by the Indian Naval Academy and the London-based Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

As many as 505 final year students of various B.Tech programmes had already received campus placement offers from various firms. The highest pay packet of this placement season was around ₹25 lakh a year, while the average annual salary was around ₹5.88 lakh. Nearly 150 companies had recruited students this season, it said.

Around 75% of students cleared the final semester B.Tech examinations. Computer Science and Instrumentation streams recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.