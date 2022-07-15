Cusat, Maharaja’s College improve NIRF ranking

Four other autonomous colleges in Ernakulam also better performance

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the autonomous Maharaja’s College improved their positions among the top 100 in the categories of universities and colleges respectively in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 released on Friday.

While Cusat improved its rank from 44 last year to 41 this time, Maharaja’s College made a significant jump from rank 92 last year to 60 in the ranking framework released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. Union Christian College, Aluva, entered the list of 100 colleges for the first time this year after it was ranked 97. The achievement has come at a time when the institution is celebrating its centenary year.

Four colleges that had figured in the top 100 last year managed to improve their ranking this time. The autonomous institutions include Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery; St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; and Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.

While Rajagiri College of Social Sciences improved its ranking from 31 to 27, St. Teresa’s College moved from 45 to 37. Sacred Heart College has been ranked 59 (63rd position last year) while Mar Athanasius College made a significant jump from rank 86 last year to 56 this time.

Stating that the achievement would further boost the academic and infrastructure development of the college, N. Ramakanthan, chairman of the governing council of Maharaja’s College, said research publications and output by faculty members had gone up considerably. “Efforts to commission the modernised library complex and the synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground are progressing,” he said.

Cusat Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said the improved research output and paper publications by faculty members along with the impressive campus placements earned by the students had helped the varsity improve its ranking. “We had also won various government-funded research projects,” he said.