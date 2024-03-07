GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cusat, FACT to join hands for research, collaboration

March 07, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) have decided to forge a strategic partnership to propel research in health, safety, and environmental engineering.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed on March 11 on the Udyogamandal campus of FACT. The partnership will offer a platform for the university to elevate its research capabilities in the identified areas.

The collaboration is expected to set the path for innovative breakthroughs, further establishing the higher educational institution as a hub for ground-breaking research in safety and environmental engineering, according to a communication.

The primary objective of the collaborative venture is the establishment of a distinguished FACT Chair Professorship in the division of safety and fire engineering at the School of Engineering of Cusat. The aim is to enhance the ongoing research endeavours of the division and strengthen its position as a leading centre for excellence in Safety and Fire Engineering Studies. The proposed Chair will act as a catalyst for cutting-edge research initiatives in the areas of health, safety, and environmental engineering.

Incidentally, undergraduate and postgraduates emerging out of the division of safety and fire engineering had earned attractive campus placements. In the current academic year, 90% of its students secured placements in core companies. The average cost-to-company for B.Tech students was over ₹12 lakh, the communication said.

