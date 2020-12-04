Cusat bags US patent for software research

It focuses on generating code in high-level languages like Java

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has received its first patent from the United States for software research.

Philip Samuel, Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science, and Renu George, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Engineering, College of Engineering, Chengannur, received patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for their invention ‘Bytecode generation from UML Models’.

The patent is for the invention of a novel method to convert software design directly to executable bytecode without writing a computer programme, according to an official release.

The Unified Modeling Language (UML) is the de-facto standard for modelling and design of software. The research focuses on generating code in high-level languages like Java, and it provides an approach that generates low-level executable bytecode directly from UML models, bypassing the need for a programming language, the release said.

Dr. Samuel and Ms. Renu George said that their invention had great relevance in the software industry, as it relieved the programmer from the tedious task of coding design models. Hence, the time and cost involved in generating a software product can be reduced considerably. It will be a major step towards fifth-generation programming languages, they added.