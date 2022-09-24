Cusat announces distinguished alumni awards

Former judge of the Supreme Court K.S. Radhakrishnan, Cochin Shipyard Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair, and Indian Institute of Science professor P.N. Vinayachandran have won the Distinguished Alumni Awards instituted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) Alumni Network.

The award, which is given in the categories of academic and research excellence, leadership and innovation, and social interventions, consists of a citation and a cash prize of ₹50,000 each, according to an official release.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was selected in the category of social interventions, was a student at the School of Legal Studies during 1976-78. Mr. Nair, who won in the category of leadership and innovation, completed his B. Tech in Naval Architecture and Ship Building in 1988, and Mr. Vinayachandran, who was selected in the category of academic and research excellence, did his M.Sc. in Physical Oceanography at Cusat.