CUAT to hold common admission test for PG courses on May 14,15
I
The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to various postgraduate programmes of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will be held at all the district headquarters in the State on May 14 and 15. There are 23 venues for the test. More details can be had from https://admissions.cusat.ac.in, according to an official communication.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.