CSML does walking audit to promote safe streets

Exercise conducted as part of Streets for People Design challenge

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) conducted a walking audit on 5th and 6th of January to promote pedestrian-friendly streets designs.

The exercise was done as part of the Streets for People Design challenge organised by the Smart Cities Mission and the Ministry of Urban Affairs, for which 71 participants registered.

The walking audit was conducted at Vasco square, Eruveli Kalvathi Canal Road, Jew Town, and P.T. Usha Road. Through the exercise, major issues facing the locations were assessed in coordination with CSML, designers, local public, and other stakeholders.

“We hope that the enthusiastic participation of urban planners and architects will help in shaping the city into one with world-class opportunities. These designs will be evaluated by the expert committee. The winning designs will be implemented,” said Jafar Malik Chief Executive Officer, CSML.

Cyclothon

In the meantime, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in association with CSML will organize ‘Metro Cyclothon-2021’ on Republic day. The theme of the event is ‘Healthy Mobility for Healthy Life’.

People can participate in the Cyclothon by registering on the KMRL website till January 20. Participation is open to any healthy person of more than 10 years of age.

Metro Cyclothon will start at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium metro station and will end at the same station after pedalling approximate 12 km along M.G. Road and the metro corridor.

Participants will be provided with water, snacks, and breakfast, and they will get certificates.