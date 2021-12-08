Crime Branch to collect hair, nail samples of Syju

Probe team questions hotel owner for the third time in models’ death case

The Ernakulam District Crime Branch has plans to collect the hair and nail samples of Syju Thankachan, who was arrested in connection with the death of two models and a youth near Palarivattom on November 1.

The samples will be examined at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory here to ascertain whether the accused had consumed drugs in the past six months. Syju was charged for drug peddling by the investigating team. The police will approach the court seeking permission to collect his hair and nail samples from the jail based on their inference that the accused is a drug addict and an active member of rave parties held in the city. The digital evidence recovered from his mobile phone had revealed the details of rave parties in various hotels, apartments and resorts in Kochi since last year.

The investigating team questioned Roy J. Vayalat, owner of Hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi, for the third time on Tuesday. The victims had reportedly partied late into the night at the hotel just before speeding to their deaths. He was taken to the hotel as part of the investigation. The police said that Roy will be arraigned as an accused in the case registered at Fort Kochi police station against Syju for organising rave parties at the hotel.