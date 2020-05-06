Crew of evacuation flight trained in infection control

Air India pilots and cabin crew of the flight departing from Kochi on Thursday to bring back stranded NRIs from abroad were provided training in infection control practices at Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

All crew members were also subjected to Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test for COVID-19.

An expert panel at the medical college trained the crew in keeping away infection that included steps regarding donning and doffing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits, infection control practices to be followed in flight as well as the management of health emergencies during flight.

A practical demonstration of donning and doffing PPE suits was also given to the crew. They were also provided with practice kits.

A statement issued by flight captain Partha Sarkar said that the training given by GMC, Ernakulam, had helped boost the confidence level of the crew. “We are now fully confident to undertake the rescue mission,” he said.` Training was given to 12 Air India personnel including four pilots. The expert panel was headed by medical college RMO Dr. Ganesh Mohan M, ARMO Dr. Manoj Antony, Dr. Gokul Sanjeevan and infection control staff nurse Vidhya.

Quarantine in college

The first batch of non-resident Indians arriving on Thursday at Cochin International Airport will be kept under observation at the Rajagiri College hostel.

There are 75 rooms in the hostel for persons who do not have any symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Those who have fever or other symptoms will be shifted to the Aluva District Hospital.

People from other districts will be sent to the respective observation centres arranged by each district. KSRTC buses will take the returnees to their respective districts from the airport.

According to preliminary reports, there are over 20 persons from the district in the first flight arriving on Thursday. They include pregnant women, elderly people and those requiring medical care.