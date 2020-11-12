CPT leases out boat jetty for tourism

The Cochin Port Trust (CPT) has handed over its tourist boat jetty to a private jewellery firm, which ventured into the tourism sector.

The jetty located in front of its guest house and near the embarkation jetty used by ferries has been handed over to the firm for a rent of ₹1.65 lakh per month. This was aimed at better utilisation of the structure for tourist boats, including those which operate from Marine Drive, claimed official sources.

The CPT had recently handed over upkeep of Priyadarshini Park near its head office to a firm. The centre of attention at the park is a boat which was used by, among others, three former Prime Minister - Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi - apart from Mother Teresa, during their Kochi visit. A food kiosk has been set up within the park.

The port has also tidied up the surroundings using the Centre’s cleanliness funds. It is now banking on global cruise liners to resume their ports of call, including at Kochi, so that the cruise terminal, built using Central tourism funds, can be optimally used, said M. Beena, Chairperson of CPT.