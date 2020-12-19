CPI demands Deputy Mayor’s post

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has staked claim to the post of Deputy Mayor of the Kochi Corporation.
After having won two seats in the 2015 elections, the CPI has notched the figure up to four this time, winning Mattancherry, Perumpadapu, Palarivattom, and Pottakuzhi.
“With the CPI(M) taking the post of Mayor, the CPI is entitled to the post of Deputy Mayor. That is unlikely to cause any conflict within the LDF,” said P. Raju, district secretary, CPI. With Aji Francis and Poornima Narayan, the two probable Deputy Mayor candidates of the CPI(M) having lost, the CPI is likely to suggest the name of K.A. Ansiya, the only CPI woman candidate to have won.
Now that the LDF has a majority, setting posts aside for allies will not be a problem, though no definite decisions have been arrived as yet, said CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan.
After T.K. Ashraf, a former Indian Union Muslim League councillor contested as a rebel candidate and won from Kalvathy, he promised support to the LDF on Thursday, taking the front’s tally to 35.
The UDF will have the support of 31 councillors in the 74-member council. Despite pressure from the UDF, Mr. Ashraf is unlikely to backtrack on his decision to support the LDF.
