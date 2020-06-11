COVID-19 tally rises by two in Ernakulam district

COVID-19 tally in the district rose by two on Thursday.

One case is a 32-year-old Maharashtra native who arrived at the Kochi airport on June 8. He was under institutional quarantine and was tested as part of norms before joining duty. He works with a private shipping company.

The second is a 49-year-old Kadavanthra resident who reached here from Mumbai on June 8 by train. A close relative, who had travelled with the person, was diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday.

Both are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, the medical board at the MCH transferred 14 persons to the first line treatment centre at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly. They have been asymptomatic so far. The 300-bed facility will now take care of asymptomatic patients, while the MCH will take in more serious patients.

Six discharged

Six persons were discharged on Thursday after getting cured of the disease.

They are an Uttar Pradesh native who tested positive on May 17, an Ayyambilly resident who tested positive on June 3, a Mulamthuruthy native who tested positive on June 5, a Chengamanad resident who tested positive on June 2, and a Parakkadavu resident who tested positive on May 30.

Of the total 54 persons under treatment in the district, 36 are in at the MCH, 14 at Adlux, and four at INHS Sanjeevani.

As many as 16 persons were placed in hospital quarantine on the day. The number of patients in various hospitals is 113.

There are a total of 11,811 people in quarantine. Of them, 10,184 are in home quarantine, 530 at COVID care centres, and 1,097 at paid centres.