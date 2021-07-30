COVID-19 | Over 20,000 active cases in Ernakulam

2,306 people test positive; TPR at 13.1%

Ernakulam district recorded 2,306 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on Friday, with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 13.1%.

The active number of patients in the district reached 20,599.

Vengola saw a leap in cases, with 125 testing positive followed by Maradu 85, Keezhmadu 68, Kizhakkambalam and Thrikkakara 62, Nellikuzhi 53, Pallipuram 51, and Thripunithura 47.

A total of 1,599 patients recovered. A fresh set of 17,599 samples were sent from the district for testing.

Meanwhile, the 240 sectoral magistrates working on shift basis have intensified checking for adherence to the COVID protocol, and a total of 1,500 cases were registered for non-compliance in the last three days.

Maradi, Chellanam panchayat and Piravom municipality in the district have attained the feat of administering the first dose of vaccine to all eligible persons above the age of 45 years. Only those reluctant to receive vaccine and those who have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in the last three months have not received vaccine.

Pampakuda and Valakam panchayats succeeded in vaccinating around 95% of people above 45 years of age.