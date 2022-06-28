Court rejects plea to cancel Dileep’s bail

The prosecution plea to withdraw the bail granted to actor Dileep in the sensational actor rape case was dismissed by the Special Court on Tuesday.

The court allowed the actor to continue on the bail granted earlier.

The reasons for rejecting the bail would be known when the court order would be uploaded online. The prosecution would file an appeal against the Special Court order, the prosecutors said.

Arguing for cancelling the bail, the prosecution had contended that Dileep had influenced the witnesses in the case and tampered with the evidence.

However, the lawyers for the actor argued that the prosecution was attempting to create a smokescreen in the case.

They also argued that the prosecution was relying on fabricated documents to prove its allegation that actor Dileep had violated the bail conditions.

The defence counsel also argued that no witnesses in the case had stated in their sworn statements or depositions that Dileep had tried to influence them to change their statements. Moreover, Dileep was in jail during the period in which he was alleged to have influenced the witnesses, they had argued.

The prosecution had moved the Special Court seeking to cancel the bail on April 4, this year.