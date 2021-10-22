Council to take a call on Kochi Corporation new building, electric autorickshaws

Seven major components of finishing works included in meeting agenda

The civic administration will seek the clearance of the Kochi Corporation council for completing the work on its much-delayed office complex coming up at Marine Drive.

The administration has included the seven major components of the finishing works of the building in the agenda to be considered on Friday. The quotations finalised regarding the installation of firefighting system, alteration works to be carried out in the existing structure, partitions using aerated solid block partitions, laying of flooring using tiles, plumbing and ceiling works will come up for the consideration of the council.

The interior works to be carried out on the six floors of the new building and the setting up of six lifts also have been included in the agenda.

The estimates of these works were earlier approved by the Works Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation. The civic administration has sought the cooperation of a three-member panel, which includes the representatives of the Indian Institute of Architects, to scrutinise the layout and specifications of the works proposed by the architects of the firm which won the bid for executing the works.

The service of a green building consultant will also be available for the Kochi Corporation to claim green certification for the building.

Mayor M. Anilkumar had earlier indicated that it would require another ₹40 crore for the project to be completed. The civic administration hopes to inaugurate the building during Onam days next year.

e-autos

The council will also consider a draft financing agreement for receiving financial aid from German agency Deutsch Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit for the shared-electric auto project in Kochi. The agency has offered a financial aid of around ₹1 crore for the project.

The funds would be used for providing subsidies for the purchase of electric autorickshaws.

The German agency has forwarded the agreement signed by its representative to the Kochi Corporation. The corporation council had earlier approved the Joint Declaration of Intent between the civic body and the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society for implementing the project.

As many as 100 electric autorickshaws will be purchased by the society under the programme to be operated in the city.

State and Central governments, the Kochi Corporation and the UN-Habitat will financially support the society for the purchase of the vehicles. Funds will also be utilised for training drivers, setting up electric charging points, vehicle stands and putting up signage.