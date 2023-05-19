Corporation to name and shame those dumping waste in public places

May 19, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has decided to name and shame those who dump waste in public places. Photographs and other details of violators will be published on the web portal. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh here on Friday.

The meeting, which was attended by Mayor M. Anilkumar and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, decided to intensify the drive against illegal garbage dumping. A week-long special drive would be jointly carried out by the police and the health wing of the Corporation. CCTV camera surveillance would be streamlined for the purpose, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

Inspections will be held at flats, marriage halls, lodges, and hotels. Bulk producers of refuse were told to ensure compliance with the notice for setting up their own waste treatment facilities. Fine would be slapped on those who failed to install the facilities. List of households that did not hand over refuse to the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) would be prepared, and notices would be served on them, it was decided.

Squads will be deployed to check use of banned plastic. The Corporation would set up 22 containers in various parts of the city as material collection facilities before May 25. Such units would be established in other parts of the city also for collection of non-biodegradable waste. Besides the four resource recovery facilities that were established, 10 more such units would be set up before June 5. The processing of biodegradable waste by private agencies would begin before June 1, the meeting decided.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and Health Standing Committee chairman T.K. Ashraf were present at the meeting.