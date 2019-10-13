Corporation at nadir of inefficiency, says Manu Roy

The Kochi Corporation has never been more inefficient than it is now and glaring issues like bad roads and inadequate waste management systems have not been resolved, Manu Roy, Left-backed Independent candidate for the upcoming bypolls to the Ernakulam Assembly constituency, said on Saturday.

“Unmotorable roads are among the biggest problems in the city. The majority of the roads to be maintained by the Corporation are in poor condition and there is no consensus among the decision makers,” said Mr. Roy, an advocate, at a Meet-the-Candidate event organised by the Ernakulam Press Club. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he pointed out that the Thammanam-Pullepady road, Goshree-Mamangalam road, Elamakkara road and Pandit Karuppan Road required major repairs.

Waste management being another issue, the Brahmapuram plant will have to be modernised and its efficiency increased, besides setting up scientific sewage treatment plants, Mr. Roy said.

To deal with the city’s traffic woes, work on railway overbridges like the ones at Vaduthala and Atlantis would have to be fast-tracked, he said.

Mr. Roy has proposed a suburban rail network, cycling tracks, and a water tank at Cheranalloor in his manifesto.