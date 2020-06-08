Kochi

Kochi Corpn. to list students who need assistance in accessing online classes

A week after school lessons have moved online, the Kochi Corporation is in the process of preparing a list of students who would require assistance in accessing classes online.

“Once we are certain of the number of students who require help, further course of action can be decided,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

“It was brought to the Corporation Council’s attention that a large number of students might not have access to online facilities. A smart television set could be considered for students who have absolutely no access,” she said.

A fairly large number of students would require help, said Poornima Narayan, chairperson, standing committee for education which has been tasked with preparing the list. The figures are being collected from the 44 government schools within corporation limits, along with the details and addresses of the students. While the schools might be located within the corporation area, students who would require arrangements to be made for them were staying in other areas as well, such as Vypin and Varapuzha. Suitable arrangements would have to be made keeping that in mind.

While the government had suggested setting up facilities in nearby libraries, alternatives might also be considered, keeping in mind accessibility and safety concerns. Priority is likely be given to students in government schools over aided ones.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:02:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/corpn-to-list-students-who-need-assistance/article31782715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY