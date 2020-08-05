Corpn. inefficient, says CPI(M)

The ruling front of the Kochi Corporation has done little to alleviate the city’s waterlogging issues, said a statement issued by C.N. Mohanan, district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Intense waterlogging was not experienced in areas where Operation Breakthrough was implemented and waterlogging in the other areas pointed to the inefficiency of the corporation’s ruling front, which had done nothing to ensure the smooth flow of water in the city’s canals, the statement said. Besides, the bund built for the Padmasarovaram project in the Chilavanoor lake was responsible for water-logging in Elamkulam and Kaloor.

At the review meeting of pre-monsoon activities convened by Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar, Mayor Soumini Jain had said that the corporation had spent ₹30 crore on pre-monsoon work this season. But the corporation had, in fact, spent only ₹5 crore, as was evident from the figure presented by the civic body in the High Court, the statement said. More rain was forecast for August and the corporation must clean all canals on a war-footing, it said.