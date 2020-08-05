Corpn. inefficient, says CPI(M)

The ruling front of the Kochi Corporation has done little to alleviate the city’s waterlogging issues, said a statement issued by C.N. Mohanan, district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].
Intense waterlogging was not experienced in areas where Operation Breakthrough was implemented and waterlogging in the other areas pointed to the inefficiency of the corporation’s ruling front, which had done nothing to ensure the smooth flow of water in the city’s canals, the statement said. Besides, the bund built for the Padmasarovaram project in the Chilavanoor lake was responsible for water-logging in Elamkulam and Kaloor.
At the review meeting of pre-monsoon activities convened by Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar, Mayor Soumini Jain had said that the corporation had spent ₹30 crore on pre-monsoon work this season. But the corporation had, in fact, spent only ₹5 crore, as was evident from the figure presented by the civic body in the High Court, the statement said. More rain was forecast for August and the corporation must clean all canals on a war-footing, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath