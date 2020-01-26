Coronavirus: one more under watch

One more person, who returned from China and had fever, was admitted to the special isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Saturday.

A communication from the Public Relations Department said the number of persons under observation had risen to three on Saturday.

Condition stable

One of them has been admitted to a private hospital, while two others are at the medical college. The condition of the three under observation is stated to be satisfactory, the release added.

Meanwhile, the district health authorities have asked 33 persons in the district not to leave their homes as a precautionary measure after they returned from areas where Coronavirus was reported over the last 28 days, the communication said.

The number of persons thus under observation in the district has risen to 39 so far. However, none of them has displayed any symptoms. Samples from the three persons under observation in hospitals have been sent to the Virology Institute, Pune, for tests.

The district medical authorities have appealed to the public to follow instructions on preventing the spread of Coronavirus.