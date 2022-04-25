Cooperative Expo 2022 concludes in Kochi

The eight-day Cooperative Expo 2022 concluded here on Monday with the organisers claiming that initial reports pointed to sales worth ₹2.50 crore. Products of different cooperatives were sold during the exhibition conducted to familiarise people about the various activities undertaken by the institutions.

Besides thousands of visitors from the State, visitors from neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also took part in the expo. Many cooperative institutions from other States also reached the exhibition on government invitation. The expo was part of the 100-day action programme of the State government.

A total of 212 stalls were set up at the expo, in which 152 cooperative institutions participated. A total of 344 products from 36 sectors were on display and sale. National-level cooperatives, State-level apex cooperatives and primary cooperatives took part.

A major attraction at the expo was an expansive food court, serving local food items.