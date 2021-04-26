Kochi

Control room for migrant workers in Ernakulam evokes good response

The round-the-clock control room set up in Ernakulam district to address issues of migrant workers with regard to the pandemic has evoked encouraging response.

The control room numbers are 90723-03275, 90723-03276, and 90372-20187.

In the first three days since it turned operational, the control room operating out of the civil station has clocked an average of 100 calls a day.

It has successfully managed to ensure proper dissemination of information on pandemic restrictions and stave off misinformation campaigns targeting migrant workers. Fears of a potential lockdown in the wake of the new restrictions have triggered a reverse migration from the district.

The control room is also facilitating medical help for those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and for the hospitalisation of infected migrants.

Significantly, control room assistance is available in four languages — Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, and English — to maximise the reach.

The control room has been set up under Athithi Devo Bhava, a migrant welfare project, in association with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and an NGO working for the well-being of migrant workers. Employers can also make use of the service.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 8:59:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/control-room-for-migrant-workers-in-ernakulam-evokes-good-response/article34416375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY