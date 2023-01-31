Container carrier workers threaten indefinite strike from February 13

January 31, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Trade Union Coordination Committee, representing container carrier drivers and workers numbering around 3,000, have served a notice for an indefinite strike from February 13 demanding the implementation of the 2018 recommendations of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) for revised carrier rates, which will also ensure better remuneration for lorry drivers and cleaners.

Coordination committee chairman P.S. Ashik said a memorandum of grievances had been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Minister for Transport.

Mr. Ashik said NATPAC had submitted its recommendations on container carrier rates in 2015. A high-level meeting called by then Chief Minister on August 18, 2015 had accepted the recommendations. However, they were not implemented for four years, reportedly owing to practical difficulties.

Meanwhile, container carrier drivers and cleaners continued to draw batta at the rates prevailing in 2012. It is almost a decade now since the new rates were recommended. The delay comes amid what the trade union leaders called “unhealthy” and stiff competition among lorry owners, especially those operating large fleets of carriers. As a result of the competition, smaller operators are struggling to stay in business as most of the business is cornered by others.

The committee also called upon the government to ensure that unhealthy competition did not stymie the business as a whole.