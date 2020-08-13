Consumerfed gears up for Onam sales

1,850 markets to be operated across Kerala

The Consumerfed is aiming at overcoming the pandemic blues during this Onam through an estimated sales worth ₹150 crore by leveraging its cooperative markets.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate online the State-level launch of Onam markets on the evening of August 23 in the presence of Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran. The launch of the new items, including coconut oil, wheat flour, and tea to be marketed under the Triveni brand, will be done by the Chief Minister on August 18.

The Consumerfed is expecting to sell subsidised items worth ₹70 crore and non-subsidised items worth ₹80 crore. Thirteen different essential items will be sold at prices lower than the open market prices to control price rise.

Around 1,850 markets will be operated across the State during the Onam season from August 24 to August 30. Consumerfed has already stocked their godowns with adequate stocks to ensure that the markets will not only provide subsidised items but will serve as one-stop shops for everything needed by people during the festive season.

Price reduction

Apart from making available subsidised items at 10% to 30% lower than the market price, other essential articles and fast-moving consumer goods will also be available at the outlets. The markets are expected to make a collective savings of about ₹30 crore to the purchasing public.

The purchase of all items to be sold through the Onam markets has been made via e-auction and e-tendering through the Union government-controlled National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. Besides, the State government-approved Cashew Export Promotion Council of India Laboratory and Research Institute has been entrusted with conducting quality test of stock by collecting samples from the godowns.

Time tables for the distribution of stock to various outlets will be published outside godowns in advance to avoid any delay in supply.